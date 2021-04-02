Katie Thurston Season 17 ‘Bachelorette’ News, Premiere Date, Location

You know how it goes: As one Bachelor gives out his final rose to a lucky contestant (and then understandably takes it back in Matt James and Rachael Kirkconnell’s case), a Bachelorette gets ready to film her own season — it’s a very seamless process, TBH! This time around, Katie Thurston will be taking up the mantle as the Bachelorette this summer on season 17, with Michelle Young following with her own Bachelorette season in the fall.

Season 17 of The Bachelorette will start filming soon, which means it’s time we get ~ acquainted ~ with the logistics (and of course, spoilers, duh) ahead of the premiere. Take! Notes!

We Know Who Katie’s Contestants Are

Starting with the most important information, obvi. 34 really cute dudes will be competing to win Katie’s affections, and TBH, I couldn’t be any more jealous even if I tried. Since you’re likely dying to know just who these men are, peep this guide to find out all the guys’ ages, hometowns, and ABC bios.

Filming Begins This Week

Because ABC simply cannot be stopped, they’ve already got a start on filming for Katie’s season of The Bachelorette — according to Reality Steve, Katie’s season is already in progress and will wrap filming by the end of April. No premiere date yet, but Steve says it should be on television by this summer!

Season 17 Will Take Place in New Mexico

For a brief moment, peeps thought The Bachelorette would be heading up north to the great country of Canada for some cold-weather fun. Why? Because in January, Reality Steve told his Twitter followers “the resort for Bachelorette filming in Canada next season might be at the Fairmont Jasper Park Lodge in Alberta.”

But by February, this changed — Reality Steve later announced that The Bachelorette’s 17th season will take place in the United States instead, in New Mexico at the Hyatt Regency Tamaya in Albuquerque. Fun!

The resort looks like this, BTW:

Tayshia Adams and Kaitlyn Bristowe Will Be Hosting

Great news for Katie: She gets Tayshia Adams and Kaitlyn Bristowe as her cohosts this season! The show announced the news before Katie was confirmed as Bachelorette on “After the Final Rose.”

“We support Chris in the work that he is committed to doing. In his absence, former Bachelorettes Tayshia Adams and Kaitlyn Bristowe will support the new Bachelorette through the next season, ”Warner Horizon and ABC Entertainment’s statement read. “As we continue the dialogue around achieving greater equity and inclusion within The Bachelor franchise, we are dedicated to improving the BIPOC representation of our crew, including among the executive producer ranks. These are important steps in effecting fundamental change so that our franchise is a celebration of love that is reflective of our world. “

Following longtime host Chris Harrison’s defense of Rachael Kirkconnell after she came under fire for attending an Old South – themed party in 2018, he said he’d be “stepping aside” from the franchise for a little bit. Two weeks later, Chris did an interview with Good Morning America and said he’ll be returning to the franchise in some capacity, but clearly that time is not now.

“I plan to be back and I want to be back. And I think this franchise can be an important beacon of change, ”Chris told Michael Strahan. “I know that change is felt, not just by me, but by many others. And we are excited and willing to do the work to show that progress … This interview is not the finish line. There is much more work to be done. And I am excited to be a part of that change. “

Katie Wasn’t Originally Going to Be the Bachelorette

According to the all-knowing Reality Steve, ABC’s production team was unsure if it wanted to go forward with Katie’s casting. In a spoiler post, Steve said:

“Katie was originally going to be the Bachelorette, and once the shit hit the fan with the franchise the last couple weeks, the course of action changed, and they are now in discussions on who to go with. All I’ve heard is it won’t be Katie now. “

BUT THEN the production team changed its mind again … so the Bachelorette * is * Katie plus Michelle Young has been cast as the lead of season 18 of The Bachelorette.

That’s all the intel we have for now, but be sure to check back here once we get closer to the premiere date!

