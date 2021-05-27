Katie Thurston Season 17 ‘Bachelorette’ News, 2021 Premiere Date, Location

You know how it goes: As one Bachelor gives out his final rose to a lucky contestant (and then understandably takes it back in Matt James and Rachael Kirkconnell’s case), a new Bachelorette gets ready to film her own season — it’s a very seamless process , TBH! This time around, Katie Thurston will be taking up the mantle as the Bachelorette this summer on season 17, with Michelle Young following with her own Bachelorette season in the fall.

Season 17 of The Bachelorette is imminent, which means it’s time we get ~ acquainted ~ with the logistics (and of course, spoilers, duh) and answer some of your most pressing questions … like “when does The Bachelorette premiere in 2021? ?? ” Take! Notes!

The Bachelorette Will Officially Start on June 7

Mark your calendars — The Bachelorette’s premiere date is June 7, 2021! The show announced the news with a cute lil promo clip of Katie holding a rose:

And later followed up said promo with a more official promo, one that shows off Katie unapologetically being herself:

We Already Know Who Katie’s Contestants Are

Starting with the most important information, obvi. Thirty-four really cute dudes will be competing to win Katie’s affections, and I couldn’t be any more jealous if I tried. If you want the intel, peep this guide to find out all the guys’ ages, hometowns, and ABC bios.

Filming Has Officially Wrapped

Looks like Katie found love on her season (maybe)! Us Weekly reported that production for the Katie’s season stopped on April 26 — according to Reality Steve, Katie’s season was supposed to wrap filming by the end of April, which means they are right on schedule! But about that …

Katie Ended Her Season Early

Sounds like Katie lowkey pulled a Clare Crawley and ended her own season early too, but that is not so! A source told Us Weekly that “Katie was in control and made sure the men she wanted were there and the men she wasn’t interested in, she sent packing.” And for the record, there was absolutely zero drama about it: Filming Katie’s season “went great and it wrapped a week ahead of schedule,” the source added. Good to know!

Season 17 Will Take Place in New Mexico

For a brief moment, peeps thought The Bachelorette would be heading up north to the great country of Canada for some cold-weather fun. Why? Because in January, Reality Steve told his Twitter followers, “The resort for Bachelorette filming in Canada next season might be at the Fairmont Jasper Park Lodge in Alberta.”

But by February, this changed — Reality Steve later announced that The Bachelorette’s 17th season will take place in the United States instead, in New Mexico at the Hyatt Regency Tamaya in Albuquerque. Fun!

The resort looks like this, BTW:

Tayshia Adams and Kaitlyn Bristowe Will Be Hosting

Great news for Katie: She gets Tayshia Adams and Kaitlyn Bristowe as her cohosts this season! The show announced the news before Katie was confirmed as Bachelorette on “After the Final Rose.”

“We support Chris in the work that he is committed to doing. In his absence, former Bachelorettes Tayshia Adams and Kaitlyn Bristowe will support the new Bachelorette through the next season, ”Warner Horizon and ABC Entertainment’s statement read. “As we continue the dialogue around achieving greater equity and inclusion within The Bachelor franchise, we are dedicated to improving the BIPOC representation of our crew, including among the executive producer ranks. These are important steps in effecting fundamental change so that our franchise is a celebration of love that is reflective of our world. “

Following longtime host Chris Harrison’s defense of Rachael Kirkconnell after she came under fire for attending an Old South – themed party in 2018, he said he’d be “stepping aside” from the franchise for a little bit. Two weeks later, Chris did an interview with Good Morning America and said he’ll be returning to the franchise in some capacity, but clearly that time is not now.

“I plan to be back and I want to be back. And I think this franchise can be an important beacon of change, ”Chris told Michael Strahan. “I know that change is felt, not just by me, but by many others. And we are excited and willing to do the work to show that progress … This interview is not the finish line. There is much more work to be done. And I am excited to be a part of that change. “

Katie Wasn’t Originally Going to Be the Bachelorette

According to the all-knowing Reality Steve, ABC’s production team was unsure if it wanted to go forward with Katie’s casting. In a spoiler post, Steve said:

“Katie was originally going to be the Bachelorette, and once the shit hit the fan with the franchise the last couple weeks, the course of action changed, and they are now in discussions on who to go with. All I’ve heard is it won’t be Katie now. “

BUT THEN the production team changed its mind again … so the Bachelorette * is * Katie plus Michelle Young has been cast as the lead of season 18 of The Bachelorette.

That’s all the intel we have for now, but be sure to check back here once we get closer to June 7!

