Katie Thurston Says She Was Close to Quitting ‘The Bachelorette’

It’s no secret that signing up for The Bachelor or The Bachelorette — and then actually participating in the show as its lead — takes a HUGE emotional toll (it’s why they make everyone take a psychological evaluation before they can be on the show, haven’t you heard?). So it’s kinda unsurprising that Katie Thurston is now saying she was literally * this * close to quitting, Clare Crawley-style.

Some background for ya: In Katie’s recent Bachelorette promo, she’s overcome with emotions and says “I’m done,” but not before requesting “Someone book my flight home.” Welp, Katie has an explanation for that. “At that moment, I was at my lowest and really wanted to leave,” she told Us Weekly. “And if it wasn’t for the amazing women who have been Bachelorettes before helping me navigate that, I probably would have. And so, I’m so thankful for all of them. “

The amazing women in question who were there helping Katie through the process were Tayshia Adams and Kaitlyn Bristowe. Katie didn’t realize they were going to stay with her until the end of filming, but she genuinely enjoyed having two former Bachelorettes to guide her through the journey.

“They gave me different advice, but [both pieces of advice] stand out. Kaitlyn said, ‘Don’t fall in love with one person on the first night, be open,’ ”Katie explained. “And then Tayshia was the one who said, you know, ‘Surrender to the process. Trust the journey. ‘”

“I thought, maybe, there’d be people helping with dates, you know, here and there, but I certainly did not expect to have both of them there with me the entire time,” she added. “And so I think I was just, like, so overwhelmed. You see [me], like, crying of relief and happiness and excitement to have them there to help me. “

That being said, can’t wait to see how Katie’s journey plays out starting tonight on ABC!

