Katie Thurston Responds to Spanx Bachelorette Wardrobe Malfunction

Another chaotic / fun episode of The Bachelorette went down last night, and Katie Thurston pretty much live-tweeted the entire thing — which made it that much more entertaining. Including the moment she had a low-key wardrobe malfunction during a makeout scene. Basically, Katie’s dress rode up revealing her Spanx, which (a) was highly relatable, and (b) she went ahead and shouted out / turned into a potential endorsement opportunity, as ya do.

The moment in question:

This content is imported from Twitter. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

A sampling of Twitter being here for it:

This content is imported from Twitter. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

This content is imported from Twitter. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

This content is imported from Twitter. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

Katie’s response:

This content is imported from Twitter. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

And some Spanx in case you wanna recreate the scene:

SPANX Shapewear for Women Tummy Control High-Waisted Power Short (Regular and Plus Size, Soft Nude, MD)

Speaking of Katie’s tweets, can we also take a moment for her roasting Cody and his blow-up doll Sandy? These two were sent packing after Cody was accused of being on the show for the ~ wrong reasons ~ (specifically to find fame). As Aaron put it to Katie, “We knew each other before, and so I was surprised to see him here, actually, but we’re not really cool. I know he really wants to become famous or get on the show for those reasons . “

Cody told Katie that Aaron’s claims were “just not factual information,” but she thought his reaction “almost just looked rehearsed” so sent him packing and then tweeted this during the episode:

This content is imported from Twitter. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

Unfortunately, Sandy couldn’t be reached for comment at this time.

You love all the deets on TV shows and movies. So do we! Let’s overanalyze them together.

Mehera Bonner Mehera Bonner is a news writer who focuses on celebrities and royals.

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io