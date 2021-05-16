Katie Thurston Hangs Out With Anna Redman After ‘Bachelor’ Drama

Katie Thurston made a name for herself on The Bachelor by sticking up for the women getting bullied by the “mean girls” in the house (her words, not mine). Remember, Queen Victoria? She pretty much had something nasty to say about everyone. But, at least she was consistent. Because then there was Anna Redman, who decided to single out fellow contestant Brittany Galvin and accuse her of being an escort. Actually, she shamed her for it based on what evidence, you ask? None.

She was labeled one of the bullies in the house and Katie even went to Matt James to tell him that there were rumors going around. However, it looks like the two women are friends (?) Now. They each posted pics together. “Who run the world?” Anna captioned an IG pic with Katie. Katie commented, “So glad we could finally meet up! Nothing but love and good vibes. ❤️”

The Bachelorette also shared a photo and video on her own Instagram. “Nothing but love and growth,” she captioned an Instagram Story selfie with Anna. She also shared an Instagram Story video comparing herself to Anna. “There are two types of people in the morning after drinking: this and this f * cking queen, ”She said to the camera because she was in sweats and Anna was donning a bikini. LOL.

During the Women Tell All, Anna owned the fact that she bullied Brittany on the show. “Nothing I can say can justify what I did,” she told Brittany. “Honestly there is no reason ever to take down another woman without ever thinking of the consequences, especially in that moment. It was awful, and I am still, like , after watching the aftermath, I am 100 times more sorry. “

She continued, “Just because I know I’m getting, like, a little glimmer of it, and I can’t even imagine what’s it like to be you. It just sucks that I did that to someone else. It just was, like, this ball that kept rolling, and everything in the situation I did was wrong. I’m sorry. This all sucks. “

Happy to see that they put the drama behind them!

