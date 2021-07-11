Katie Thurston Challenges Her ‘Bachelorette’ Contestants to Stop Masturbating

In all my years of watching The Bachelorette, I’ve never heard a lead make a statement quite like this one. Katie Thurston’s season continues to get more and more interesting. In a sneak peek of the upcoming episode, Katie sits down with hosts Tayshia Adams and Kaitlyn Bristowe to share an idea she has for the men.

“I kind of had this idea I thought would be fun, where the guys in the house all have to agree to withhold their self-care as long as possible if you know what I mean,” she says, except Tayshia and Kaitlyn actually have no idea what she means (or at least pretend like they don’t).

“So, like, not do their skincare routine?” Kaitlyn asks and Tayshia adds, “Like no shaving?”

Katie says with a mischievous look in her eye, “Uh, we’re going a little deeper than that. Then she proceeds to call masturbating the funniest term I think I’ve ever heard:” A little friendly handshake with themselves [is] off-limits. “Oh, OK.

Why are the men forbid from self-pleasure? I have no idea, but it does make for a plot twist. “I cannot wait to see the boys and give them a little look, make it a little hard for them — make it very hard for them,” Katie tells the camera. Kaitlyn is tasked with the job of actually delivering the news to the men.

“I’m going to fill you in on a juicy secret, and it’s called operation WOWO: Week off, wank off,” she tells the men. “Katie wants to see which one of you can hold out.”

Conner has thoughts (and so do I, tbh). He admits, “This sucks, and a lot is going to change very quickly.”

Uh, I can’t wait to see how this plays out.

