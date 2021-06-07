Katie Thurston: Age and height of the “single”?

ABC Katie Thurston.

Katie Thurston is the new “Bachelorette”! She is a marketing manager for a bank in Washington state.

According to her ABC bio, Thurston “emerged as a leading voice, repeatedly faced with harassment and negativity at home, and women across America applauded her for speaking out for what she believes in.”

“Unapologetically, Katie is adventurous, daring, and ready for a man she can build a life with. A marketing director with an innate vision of life and of social networks, she is a witty storyteller who wants a man who laughs with her, ”continues her biography.

Thurston’s journey to find love is sure to be full of ups and downs, as evidenced by the trailer ABC released ahead of the June 7, 2021 premiere.

This is what you need to know:

Thurston turned 30 on January 3, 2021

Thurston didn’t give much thought to his 30th birthday, at least not on social media. She shared the Instagram post above, which is a behind-the-scenes look at a photoshoot she did in honor of her big 30, but she didn’t actually share anything else on her birthday. At the time, he was preparing to debut here on television; Matt James’s season of “The Bachelor” premiered the next day.

The day before Thurston’s birthday, however, he took to social media to share a heartfelt post.

“Today marks the last day of my twenties. Life really does go by fast. If I died tomorrow, I would not be happy with what I have accomplished. I followed the “rules” of life. Get the race. Save money. Start that 401k. Buy the house. And for what? A whole decade without feeling fulfilled? Last year, I finally unapologetically loved who I am. I lost people along the way. And that’s okay. We are not meant to please everyone, ”she captioned a photo of herself in a white jacket.

“What I do know is that life is too short to feel dissatisfied. So what fills your heart? What makes you happy? I enjoyed making people laugh this summer during what many felt was a dark time. I enjoyed learning from my diverse community and hearing their stories. You all have taught me so much! I don’t know what the future holds, but I’m excited to take you all the time for the ride! I will passionately pursue a fulfilling life and refuse to let this next decade go by without a purpose, ”he added.

Thurston’s birthday in early January makes her a Capricorn. While some people don’t care too much about the signs of the zodiac, it seems that Thurston relates to their sign; she has tweeted about being a Capricorn multiple times.

Thurston’s exact height is unknown

Thurston’s exact height has not been officially revealed by ABC or Thurston herself. However, a quick Google search will provide similar results; Thurston is believed to be between 5’4 “and 5’6” tall.

When she met Matt James on “The Bachelor,” their height difference was very noticeable. James is 6’5 ″, so most of the women he met were slightly shorter than him.

Thurston appears to be quite athletic. According to Us Weekly, he played volleyball in high school. The site also reports that she “loves the outdoors.”

This echoes her old ABC biography that was posted online when Thurston was looking for love with James. She wants someone who is active, since “nothing turns her off more than someone who sits playing video games all day.”

