Katie Swan gets her place for the next round after winning the qualifying round

06/25/2021

On at 20:00 CEST

Katie swan, British, number 290 in the WTA, won in the qualifying round of Wimbledon in one hour and eight minutes by 6-0 and 6-4 to Arina rodionova, Australian tennis player, number 149 of the WTA. With this result, the winner adds new points to her ranking to gain access to the Wimbledon Championship.

During the game, Swan managed to break his opponent’s serve 6 times, achieved an 81% effectiveness in the first service, committed 3 double faults and won 64% of the service points. As for the Australian, she managed to break her opponent’s serve 2 times, obtained a 71% effectiveness, committed 3 double faults and managed to win 41% of the service points.

The tournament London (Wimbledon Singles Fem.) includes a qualification phase where the tennis players with the lowest rankings face each other to obtain the maximum possible score to enter the official tournament with the rest of the candidates. In it specifically 128 players face. Likewise, it takes place between June 21 and July 11 on outdoor grass.