It is in moments of crisis where you see the best and worst of people and the 21-year-old British tennis player, Katie Swan, is determined to demonstrate its commitment and social responsibility. Resident in the United States, one of the countries that took the most time to take drastic measures in the fight against the coronavirus and where in some places it continues to allow outdoor activities. Katie, currently ranked in the ranked 254 in the WTA ranking, volunteered to drastically reduce her training time in order to help the most disadvantaged and the population most sensitive to the disease. His story, told in DailyMail, is an example of an athlete full of collective awareness.

Swan moved to Wichita because of his father’s job at an oil company, and there he found a way to train at a high-performance center and try to continue to further his career. “As soon as I got here I knew that I needed to integrate into the community and to do so, I joined an association called Big Brother Big Sister, which organizes events to help people at risk of exclusion. I had not been able to contribute much in recent months, but as soon as the coronavirus crisis began, I knew I had to take a step forward, “says the woman who is now the seventh best British player.

“Every day I go to the supermarket and organize the product packages for all the homes where people live who cannot leave because they are at risk population or who are having serious financial problems having lost their job. The other day a single mother called me. , very nervous because she did not have anything to feed her girl and was afraid to leave the house and leave her alone. It was very exciting to know that I could help her, “says one Katie Swan who is optimistic. “I hope that everything will be solved soon and in the summer we can continue competing. Meanwhile, I take the opportunity to spend time with my family and help those who need it,” he said.

.