15 minutes. Katie Miller, the spokeswoman for the vice president of the United States (USA), Mike Pence, tested positive for COVID-19 this Friday, a day after it was learned that a personal assistant to President Donald Trump was also infected with the coronavirus.

Shortly after it was confirmed that “a member of the vice president’s team” tested positive for the disease, Trump revealed his identity.

“She is a wonderful young woman, Katie, the spokesperson … She suddenly tested positive.” This was stated by Trump during a meeting with Republican congressmen at the White House.

In addition to being Pence’s spokesperson, Katie Miller is the wife of one of Trump’s most influential advisers, Stephen Miller., known as the architect of the immigration policy of the White House. He is the promoter of several of the harshest measures against the undocumented population.

The spokeswoman “had possibly been in contact with 6 people who were scheduled to fly” this Friday with Pence to Des Moines (Iowa). However, “they were removed from the flight,” a senior official told reporters.

The departure of Pence’s plane from Andrews Air Force Base was delayed by almost an hour. Reporters on the flight said several members of the vice president’s team disembarked just before they took off.

The said official said that Trump has not had “recently” contact with Pence’s spokeswoman. Meanwhile, the vice president was tested this morning and tested negative.

Second case close to Trump

Katie Miller is the second Pence collaborator who is infected with the disease. On March 21, the vice president himself announced that a member of his team tested positive for COVID-19 and confirmed that he and his wife, Karen, underwent a test that was ultimately negative.

On Thursday, the White House reported that Trump failed the coronavirus test again after one of his personal assistants tested positive.

The US president announced, after learning the news, that he had ordered that exams for staff working in the West Wing of the White House are done daily, instead of weekly, as they have been doing until now.

White House spokeswoman Kayleigh McEnany said Friday at a press conference that every possible measure is being taken to protect Trump. It will be he who will make a decision on whether or not to wear a sanitary mask in public.

Ivanka Trump’s assistant also tests positive

A personal assistant to Ivanka Trump, the eldest daughter of President Trump, tested positive for the coronavirus. This was reported by the CNN television channel, citing a source familiar with the events.

This case of coronavirus is known hours after the confirmation of Katie Miller’s infection.

The assistant, who works in a personal capacity for Ivanka Trump and remained asymptomatic, has been teleworking for about 2 months, so she has not been close to the president’s daughter for several weeks.

Ivanka Trump and her husband, Jared Kushner, tested negative on Friday, according to the same source.