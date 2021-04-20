Katie Holmes shares unpublished photos of her daughter in her 15 years | Instagram

Suri, the only one daughter of the former marriage between the famous actors Katie Holmes and Tom criuse She turned 15 years old on April 18 and the actress shared some unpublished photographs that have been shot around the world during the weekend.

That’s right, Suri Cruise has officially 15 years And over the weekend, to commemorate the special occasion, actress Katie Holmes did what she is rarely known to do: post some pictures of her teenage daughter on the famous social network Instagram, in honor of the big day, which was on April 18.

It should be noted that in the publication you can see some sweet unpublished black and white photographs from years past.

It may interest you: Tom Cruise is captured in a dangerous scene for Mission Impossible 7

The collage of cute photos included one of Katie cradling a younger Suri, and another of the duo cuddling, with Suri sporting a big smile.

Happy 15th birthday, honey! I love you ! I can’t believe you’re 15 already! “The actress wrote in the post.

The star of Dawson Creek, who shares Suri with her ex-husband Tom Cruise, recently shared her experience of spending quality time with her daughter during the health contingency in an article currently written with Vogue Australia.

Katie wrote that the bonding time between mother and daughter was without a doubt the most precious gift she could have had.

And so reflecting on Suri’s younger years in the article, she wrote that spending time in Washington Square Park with a friend whose toddler was taking her first steps brought her back to when her own son started walking.

I felt nostalgic and in awe of the power of time and the continuation of life, “said the actress.

It may interest you: Farewell to actor Félix Silla, Uncle Cosa in Los Locos Addams

For both of them, apparently those special walks were reserved for those discreet hours of the dawn.

“I just wanted her outside, so I would walk her to find parks around 6 in the morning when no one was seeing us,” he said.

But there is a video in which I hold her, she was 2 years old at the time, and begins to greet the cameras, “recalled the famous. Katie and Tom were married in 2006 and despite being one of the most” solid “couples. , they divorced in 2012.

Follow us on Facebook and get more from Show News!

It is worth mentioning that Suri Cruise, daughter of Katie Holmes is known for inheriting the beauty of her famous parents, and the public hopes that the young woman will also enter the artistic environment.

As you may recall, it was in 2012 when Katie Holmes filed for divorce from 57-year-old Tom Cruise after six years of marriage.

The actress alleged irreconcilable differences and requested custody of Suri and the main reason that led the actress to take the step was the excessive obsession that her husband showed for Scientology.

It may interest you: Amber Heard announces her return as Mera With a new image!

The actor pretended that Suri join a branch of Scientology in which children are sent, without their parents, to immerse themselves in belief with military-like discipline.

After her divorce, Katie Holmes received a total of $ 400,000 a year to support her daughter Suri, yet she did not get any more compensation for her divorce from Tom Cruise.

The couple of actors got married in November 2006 in a massive wedding held in Italy, a link that undoubtedly became the event of the year.

In fact, two years ago, the actress also separated from actor Jamie Foxx, with whom she formed a couple from 2013 to 2019.