Katie Holmes relies on art after her love breakup

Art is a perfect channel for emotions and apparently it is just what the 42-year-old actress needs after ending her relationship with Emilio Vitolo Jr.

Katie Holmes is adjusting to her new single life after her promising and especially public 8-month relationship with chef Emilio Vitolo Jr. came to an end.

And what better way to pass the time and reconnect with herself than to fully devote herself to one of her great passions, painting.

The multifaceted artist, who has been hiding her hobby in plain sight over the years, revealed on Instagram amid the pandemic that she paints almost a decade ago.

To do a bit of catharsis through art, this week the “Dawson’s Creek” star went shopping in the SoHo neighborhood of New York in search of art supplies and a large canvas.

Katie beautifully paired a classic RRL By Ralph Lauren blue denim overalls, which we can imagine covered in paint stains, with a white T-shirt and stylish bright red Gucci mules.

The 42-year-old actress closed the look with stylish black sunglasses, a white cloth bag and a black mask from Evolvetogether.

Vitolo was Holmes’s first long-term boyfriend since her breakup with Jamie Foxx, a very private relationship that lasted from 2013 to 2019. She was previously married to Tom Cruise from 2006 to 2012, with whom she had her only daughter and faithful companion Suri. already 15 years old.

Currently the actress is focused on her career, Katie will act and produce the film adaptation of the novel “The Watergate girl.” The film tells the story of former Watergate prosecutor Jill Wine-Banks, a young woman who tried to make her professional mark while trapped in a failed marriage, surrounded by secrets and sexist preconceptions during a terrifying time.

In addition, Holmes recently finished working on her second feature film as a director, a romantic drama whose title and release date are still unknown. Katie, who is also a screenwriter, producer and actress on the project, managed to keep the production under wraps for the past few months.