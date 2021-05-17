Katie Holmes is seen for the first time after her love breakup

What seemed like a tender love story between Katie Holmes and Emilio Vitolo Jr. came to an end, this is how the actress looks now that she is single.

Katie Holmes and Emilio Vitolo Jr. ended their relationship. Although it was said to have been somewhat amicable, it may not have happened on the best of terms after a source close to Emilio revealed that the chef was active on various dating apps, as well as Raya.

Raya is the most famous app among celebrities, as if it were a VIP app where privacy is only one of the attractions. To use it you need to receive an invitation, pay your membership of $ 9 a month and go through the admission filters they have. If they reveal what happens there, they expel you from the group.

On the other hand, it is believed that their relationship came to an end once both realized how incompatible their schedules were, since both sides have complicated schedules to still have availability to meet.

After eight months together in which they were seen sharing walks and with smiles drawn on their faces, it seems that the relationship did not give for more and they decided to put an end to it. This is how they looked when they still loved each other: Katie Holmes crazy in love for her boyfriend 9 years younger

Apparently, their estrangement occurred shortly before Katie left for a while in Connecticut. to shoot a movie and on their return they realized that they were doing better as friends; For now, she will focus on her career and sor daughter Suri, who has already turned 15 years old.

Despite the change and lack of company during their morning walk, Katie does not look entirely dull after their breakup. This is how he was seen with an effortless chic look, with $ 245 Marc Jacobs sunglasses and $ 75 Reebok leather sneakers.