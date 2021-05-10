Katie Holmes directs romance set in lockdown

Katie holmes expands her filmography as a director with a quarantine romantic drama starring herself alongside Jim Sturgess. Our ranking, for now: The best films of 2021.

We met her as an actress on the series ‘Dawson Grows’, but now Katie holmes you are building a different path in your career. Although still working as an actress, Holmes is betting on her role as director: According to reports Deadline, he has just shot his second film, produced by Yale Productions and starring Jim Sturgess, Derek Luke, Melissa leo, Zosia mamet, Luke kirby, Becky ann baker and herself. The film comes five years after his directorial debut with ‘All we had‘(2016), which did not convince critics too much. Is this your second chance to find your place in the industry with a new role behind the scenes?

The film, which does not yet have an official title, follows two strangers involved in shady relationships who end up at an Airbnb in upstate New York, where they are forced to confront quarantine and mutual disdain in this unexpected and unlikely tale of love. Holmes wrote the script and produced the film with Jordan Yale Levine and Jordan Beckerman. from Yale Productions. “I am very grateful to have received the necessary support to tell a story about this particular moment in all of our lives and I am proud to be part of this creative team,” said the actress and director.

While still struggling to carry out his projects behind the cameras, Holmes has also been seen in films such as’The Boy: The Curse of Brahms‘, sequel to the horror film’ The Boy ‘, and’The secret. Dare to dream‘. As a director, she has also worked on television, with the series’The Kennedys after Camelot‘ next to Jon cassar, which also didn’t get very good reviews.

