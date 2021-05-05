Katie Holmes and her fall outfit with two shoe options

Katie Holmes proves that style and comfort aren’t in conflict during her latest movie project.

In March it was announced that Katie Holmes will act in the film adaptation of the novel “The Watergate girl” by Jill Wine-Banks, which deals with the Watergate scandal and its effects on justice.

Some of the scenes that have been seen about the film that will be produced by Noelle productions (Katie’s production house), are these, in which she is seen wearing a skirt and blouse outfit combined with long leather boots.

In addition to the fact that the project has been perfect for the actress because it is a role that dignifies women and points out that in all areas they have had to fight against sexism, Katie has had fun during the filming in Tribecca, New York.

Despite being a public person, Katie has always tried to keep her life private that way; So it is striking that lately he has not been seen so often with Emilio Vitolo Jr. and on the contrary, he has spent more time with his daughter Suri.

After a few hours of wearing heels to film some of her scenes, Katie wore a much more comfortable shoe: a pair of Mini UGG boots, and tied her hair into a bun instead of a ponytail.

Even if they weren’t the original footwear the wardrobe department chose for their outfit, it certainly doesn’t look bad and could even be an ideal mix of styles for the quarantine season – with comfort and style in the same look. .

With this film, not only will a historical moment be remembered about the White House officials, but it is a fact that continues to be valid in the face of the feminist struggle that is so active today.