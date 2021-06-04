Katie Hill will have to pay $ 220,000 in fees for failed lawsuit against The Daily Mail

15 minutes. A judge ordered former Democratic Representative Katie Hill to pay about $ 220,000 in attorneys’ fees to The Daily Mail for her failed revenge pornography lawsuit.

The Daily Mail website posted in October 2019 pictures of the naked ex-congresswoman taken by her ex-spouse, Kenneth Heslep. Following that, Katie Hill filed a lawsuit in Los Angeles Superior Court, alleging violations of the state Civil Code and inflicting emotional distress.

However, the lawsuit was dismissed based on the First Amendment. In fact, in her April ruling, the judge said she accepted the Daily Mail’s argument that the publication of the photos it was a matter of public interest.

“We lost in court because a judge, not a jury, believes revenge porn is free speech. This fight has implications for any woman who wants to run for office, so resigning is not an option, “Hill commented on Twitter after the ruling.

Democrat Katie Hill had to resign from her post in 2019 after photos of her naked were posted and news emerged that she was in a polyamorous relationship with her husband and a campaign staff member.