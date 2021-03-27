Katia Winter Joins The Boys Season 3 As Little Nina

The filming of the third season of “The Boys” It started a few weeks ago but so far the news of a new addition to the cast of the series has not jumped. According to reports from Deadline, the actress Katia winter joins the series to play the character from the comics Little nina, thus adding another threat to the season.

Winter is currently appearing on “Blood & Treasure.” Previously, he starred in “Sleepy Hollow” and also had recurring roles in “DC’s Legends of Tomorrow” and “Dexter.” Others Some of Winter’s other credits include “The Catch,” “Knight of Cups,” and “Negative.”

Remember that this third season will introduce Soldier Boy, and the group that he leads in the Payback comics, which is a group of superheroes prior to The Seven. It is also confirmed that a new season will adapt the plot of Herogasm.

Garth Ennis and Darick Robertson introduced Little Nina quite a bit early in the comics era. Her name refers to her short stature, and she is a Russian mob boss who struck a trade deal with Vought to take over her country and uses the V-compound to make more superheroes. But, unknowingly, Vought had other plans. Nina was famous for her fondness for sex toys, and she rarely went anywhere without her vibrator. Also in the vignettes, he had (SPOILER: select the text to see it) one of the most horrifying deaths of the entire series as Butcher added an explosive to his vibrator and made it explode in mid-flight (END SPOILER). However, given the TV series’ tendency to deviate from source material, it is unclear if we will get to see this on the small screen.

The third season still no release date on Amazon Prime Video.

Via information | Deadline