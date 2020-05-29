The Nicaraguan singer-songwriter, Katia Cardenal, denounced through her social networks the use, without authorization, of the song “Guerrero del Amor”, by the Guardabarranco Duet, by the Ministry of Health (Minsa).

The theme was used to make music a video about the recovery of Mr. Cristobal Romeo López Cruz, originally from San Ramón, Matagalpa, who was one of the cases of Covid-19 confirmed by the Minsa. The production was made and published by the Trinidad Guevara Narváez Polyclinic, headquarters of the municipal Silais of Matagalpa.

Here are two matters. First there is an international copyright law to respect. They (Minsa) cannot use a song without proper permission, “said Cardenal,” second that the theme is used in an announcement by a government ministry that has denied the severity of the pandemic and the imminent danger to the people, that he has hidden information, that he has prohibited the use of masks, dismissed health personnel, and so many other things that violate the basic rights of our society in a crisis such as the coronavirus, “he added.

In the video, which lasted more than two minutes, Mr. López recounted his ailments from the Covid-19, as well as the “most excellent care” he received at the hospital in “my case for being one of the first.” Next to him is his brother Rolando, who asks Nicaraguans to “trust the Nicaraguan health system.”

“That way they will pay me a million dollars. I would not give permission for one of our songs to be used in such propaganda,” says the singer-songwriter.

It bothers her that this regime believes that it owns the “thought and philosophy” of its brother Salvador Cardenal, with whom in 1980 he formed the Guardabarranco Duet that ended with his death in March 2010.

Katia Cardenal and Salvador Cardenal during a concert by the Doo Guardabarranco. THE PRESS / ARCHIVE

“The video is also circulating publicly on WhastApp and you can clearly see the logos of the Government, it is a clear propaganda and mounted on their behalf … They are very daring, it is easy to put words to a dead person and it is also my voice that they are using” Katia, who lives in Norway as a result of the socio-political crisis in Nicaragua in April 2018, ends.

Other cases

This is not the first time that the Daniel Ortega regime uses songs without permission from their authors. In October 2019, the Spanish singer Miguel Ríos, interpreter of the “Hymn to Joy”, demanded that the Ortega Murillo no longer use his song in his public events.

The same happened with Carlos and Luis Enrique Mejía Godoy, they prohibited Ortega from using his songs in public events, so as not to become complicit in this dictatorship. Now the brothers have been in exile since the April rebellion.