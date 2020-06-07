Neither scattered nor destroyed. The lost memory of the photographer Kati Horna (Budapest, 1912-Mexico City, 2000) has been discovered by a Spanish researcher in 48 wooden boxes that contained the files of the National Confederation of Labor (CNT). The anarchist union took them out of Barcelona in April 1939 and after a long journey – with stops in Paris and the English cities of Harrogate and Oxford – they arrived in 1947 at their destination: the International Institute of Social History (IIHS), in Amsterdam. . In the boxes lie more than 500 negatives taken between 1937 and 1938 by the photographer, who came to Spain during the Civil War to place herself under the command of the foreign propaganda service of the CNT anarchists and anarcho-syndicalists and the Iberian Anarchist Federation ( FAI). It is an extraordinary discovery that completes the story told by the 250 negatives that Horna sold for two million pesetas in 1983 to the Spanish State and which are kept in the Documentary Center of the Historical Memory of Salamanca.

That part was saved by the author in “a small tin box”, which she took into exile with her then partner, the artist José Horna, who would be arrested and confined in a concentration camp in France. Once released, they both fled the Nazi invasion of Mexico, where she pursued a career as a photographer and surrealist artist. The rest of the images were lost. Until now.

On the team’s hazardous journey to call in Amsterdam, Henk Wals, director general of the IIHS, explains that the materials were not sent directly, because they feared that the contest would reach the Netherlands, although the Netherlands declared their neutrality at the beginning of the Second War World, which did not prevent its invasion by the Nazis in 1940. The institution was created in 1936 to protect collections of archives in danger, against the rise of authoritarian regimes in Europe. “The catastrophic end of the Spanish Republic was precisely the type of situation that the founders had in mind,” says Wals.

The wooden boxes remained closed in the IIHS for more than three decades, until Franco’s death freed the CNT from hiding. They were then opened, material organized, inventories taken and published. Everything was ordered except the photographic archive of the CNT-FAI Foreign Propaganda Offices. He was set apart, waiting to be classified. This was the case until 2016, when the art historian Almudena Rubio, a researcher at the center, began to organize the copies first and then the negatives.

Political activism

He still continues with the photographic inventory of the Civil War funds: more than 6,000 celluloid negatives and more than 200 on glass plates in good condition. A numerical comparison with other large visual reference funds of the contest gives an idea of ​​the magnitude of the finding: the archive of the Madrid Propaganda Delegation, guarded by the Ministry of Culture, has 3,051 images, while the famous Mexican suitcase , by Robert Capa, Gerda Taro and David Chim Seymour, found in 2007, contained 4,500 negatives.

A cartoon doll of Franco, in 1937 in Plaza Catalunya. OPE-CNT-FAI-IISG

On the website of the Ministry of Culture it can still be read: “Most of the photographic series taken by Kati Horna during the Civil War is probably scattered or destroyed.”

“The new identified negatives complement the Salamanca collection, they are not repeated,” explains Rubio. “Until now, she is identified as a photographer and artist, but she was hired by anarchists in 1937. She never worked for the Republic. He did it for the CNT-FAI and his photos cannot be understood without taking into account his political militancy ”, he stresses.

Woman breastfeeding her son in Vélez Rubio, in 1937, photographed by Horna. Documentary Center of Historical Memory

The discovery opens the framework of the Spanish years of Horna, considered until now as the rear portraitist and female daily life, whose icon is a woman breastfeeding her son, in the maternity home of Vélez Rubio (Almería ). The photo was the cover of the 12th issue of the anarchist magazine Umbral and illustrated a report entitled Motherhood under the sign of the Revolution. Almudena Rubio indicates that the woman is present in the negatives of Salamanca, because those photographs responded to the editorial needs of Umbral, taken in refugee centers.

The new images also show no special interest in women. “He constantly portrays villagers and villagers, boys and girls. In my opinion, Horna went further: she was looking for the expression, the story, ”adds Rubio, who was not in favor of that feminist approach even before her research. “The negatives of Amsterdam do not reveal a new Horna, although we did find previously unknown series, such as the funerals of the anarchists Berneri and Barbieri,” he highlights.

Funeral of the anarchists Berneri and Barbieri, in Barcelona in 1937. OPE-CNT-FAI-IISG

The negatives discovered include his work in Barcelona from his arrival at the age of 24 in January 1937 until his transfer to Valencia in July. She was not a professional photographer although she had received training. She became the official reporter for the anarchists and their agency, Spanish Photo Agency, thanks to which she published in the British magazine Weekly Illustrated.

After seven months working for the propaganda offices, did Spain publish? A picture book on fascist tales and slander: the anti-fascist propaganda album. He traveled with his Rolleiflex the fronts of Aragón, Valencia, Xàtiva, Gandia, Silla, Vélez Rubio, Alcázar de San Juan, Barcelona and Madrid. He portrayed several leaders of the FAI, the famous anarchist Emma Goldman or the militiamen of the Ascaso Division near the Carrascal forest.

Card of the Office of Foreign Propaganda of Kati Horna (Catalina Partos) of 1937 that accredits her as a photographer for the CNT-FAI. It was found with the negatives.

“His work was at the service of an ideology and he carried out a propaganda work that was changing as the war evolved. I worked day and night ”. His images were also used to respond to a smear campaign launched by Franco against anti-fascists. “She is a militant photographer, not an artist,” Rubio insists.

The new Kati Horna maintains a unique narrative drama, without the immediacy of war photos. In front of the images taken by Capa, Taro or Seymour —in the action of the first line—, Horna pursued the parallel life that developed in the trenches, in which death was not narrated live. He preferred the quality of the authentic (militiamen shaving) to the news. He was looking for another relationship with the portrayed fact, he preferred to get involved.

Mexico and surrealism

Katalin Deutsch (his real name) did not see his camera as an obstacle. He was part of it. His life and his photos are inseparable. A woman united to her vision and sovereign of a destiny that took her to the Roma neighborhood in Mexico City. There, until her death, she developed a career with two aspects: as a contributor to various publications, for which she made graphic reports and portraits of protagonists of the Mexican cultural scene, and as a surrealist creator linked to artists such as Remedios Varo or Leonora Carrington. His friend from those years, the publisher José Luis Díaz, defined that daughter of a Hungarian banker as follows: “Aristocrat by inheritance, anarchist by conviction, seductive by nature and vagabond by vocation, is a combination that carries implicit nostalgia for what is lost and the amazement of what was found ”.

Along with Horna’s work, Rubio has also identified that of Margaret Michaelis (Dziedzice, Poland, 1902-Melbourne, Australia, 1985), another Jewish photographer who put her camera “at the service of the CNT-FAI social revolution,” according to the conservative. “The Michaelis case is different. His relationship with the CNT-FAI is unknown. Margaret had been based in Barcelona since 1933 and had her own studio. It was known. She was part of anarcho-syndicalist circles and, in my opinion, they trusted her to accompany Emma Goldman herself on her visits to the Catalan rearguard, Aragon and Valencia during 1936 ”, points out the expert, who continues with the identification of hundreds of negatives .

Militiamen from the Ascaso Division take lunch, in front of Aragon in 1937, the work of the photographer Margaret Michaelis. OPE-CNT-FAI, IISG

The heir and custody of Kati Horna’s work is her daughter, Ana María Norah Horna y Fernández, who has written in the catalogs of the exhibitions dedicated to the author in recent years in Mexico City, Paris or New York, as part of a work of revaluation of his work that has also included the publication of several monographs and a biography —Kati Horna: Constellations of Meaning (Sans Soleil), by Lisa Pelizzon—. EL PAÍS tried unsuccessfully to contact the artist’s daughter. “The bitter experience of the Spanish Civil War left a deep mark on my mother,” reads one of his texts. “After personally experiencing the insurmountable distance between theory and practice in wartime, my mother remained deeply critical of all types of dogmatism.” Other specialists consider that Horna was faithful to his ideas until the end of his days.