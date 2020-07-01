A negative but at the same time positive news we come to report. The mom of the beautiful Twins Bella, Nikki and Brie Bella, by name Kathy Laurinaitis, has had to have a brain surgery in the last hours. Fortunately, things turned out well, and what is coming will be a long process of recovery for who is also the wife of John Laurinaitis, former executive vice president of talent relations in WWE.

Kathy Laurinaitis had a brain operation

The news was first confirmed by Brie Bella on her Instagram:

Yesterday my mom went through brain surgery. They found out that she has a mass on her brain stem… I couldn’t sleep because I was praying all night. She is strong and I know that all the angels will be with her. Army Bella, send sending Mama Bella all your prayers and love. I love you mom«.

«Mama Bella had a very successful surgery! I can’t thank you enough for your prayers, love, light and beautiful words! I can’t wait for my mom to see how much you love her. It will mean the world to her. Now we pray for your recovery! And thanks to the surgeons who took such incredible care of her. I can’t thank you enough! I feel very grateful and blessed at this time. Also very relieved and happy. I can’t wait to hug my mom! She’ll be in the ICU for a few days, but when she can, she’ll get a really big hug and kiss! John Laurinaitis, thank you for being with her and our family! We couldn’t have been through this without you! I love you!«

Wrestling planet brings you the latest WWE News. Do not miss anything that happens in the world of WWE in Spanish. Remember that Extreme Rules will be the next WWE PPV and the next AEW Fyter Fest will be the next AEW PPV and here at Planeta Wrestling we will do full coverage.