Kathryn Hahn wants to work with Elizabeth Olsen again in the MCU – Tomatazos

Without a doubt, yesterday was an important night for Marvel Studios because its first two Disney Plus series were a success and the results at the MTV Movie and TV Awards, where the most popular series and films of the year are awarded, confirm this. . Both WandaVision – 95% as Falcon and the Winter Soldier – 97% were the stars of the night, the first taking the recognition for the best television series, best leading character for Elizabeth Olsen and the best villain for Kathryn Hahn.

No one can deny that the character of Agatha Harkness became fundamental to the entire series, not only from the moment she reveals her true identity and her intentions, but from the first episodes where she presents herself as a meddlesome but apparently harmless neighbor; without forgetting her unique musical number “Agatha All Along” which became a sensation at the time.

The dynamic between Wanda Maximoff and Agatha worked out so well that many consider it a waste not to reprise the character after the female lead trapped her in Westview with her role as neighbor Agnes. So far not much is known about Olsen’s future in the MCU, only that he will have an important place in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, and that would be the ideal place for the return of the witch. But is it possible?

In a pre-award show, Kathryn hahn was in a Twitter transmission from the @MTVAwards account, where he answered some of the questions from fans about his character in the series. In this conversation, the actress was asked if there was any behind-the-scenes video where she sang her popular song, to which she explained that it did not exist because the song was recorded in the middle of the pandemic and was directed via zoom, although there was behind the camera of the musical number that we saw on the screen.

On the other hand, he was also asked about whether there was a possibility that fans would see Agatha with Wanda again, as well as how the dynamic between the characters emerged. This is what he replied:

Yes, I would love for them to get back together… Who knows? They have handled it very well. [Pero] I have not heard anything. The dynamics that our director [Matt Shakman] put in our head it was like [Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart y Antonio Salieri]. Which I don’t know if you know that reference, but Amadeus is a great movie of yesteryear. And so was our relationship. I wanted his power, but he also wanted to befriend me. He wanted to teach her, he wanted to learn from her, he wanted… everything.

Although there is still nothing to confirm her return to the MCU, the chances that the public will see her again exist. And is that after Wanda trapped her, she could find a way to free herself and look for her again, perhaps to get revenge. Besides, seeing the Supreme Sorcerer, the Scarlet Witch and Agatha together would be insane; However, the plot details of Benedict Cumberbatch’s film remain a mystery.

It is worth mentioning that within the world of comics there are more connections between Maximoff and Harkness, since in some numbers the latter works as a mentor for the protagonist, sometimes they are allies and in others they are enemies. Finally, if there isn’t a place for her in the sequel to Doctor Strange: Sorcerer Supreme – 89%, Marvel Studios already has the cards on the table with a character that his audience liked so much and has a promising future.

