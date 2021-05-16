Kathryn Hahn, the fourth to join ‘Backstabbing 2’

The actress is the fourth interpreter to be announced for the second part At the moment ‘Daggers from the back 2’ does not have a release date

The cast of ‘Backstabbing 2’ could not be more exciting, Kathryn Hahn arrives to take things to another level. The writer and director Rian Johnson has been releasing the sequel this week, adding to Dave Bautista, Edward Norton Y Janelle monae to the project so far. Now a fourth has been added: Kathryn hahn He has also joined the cast. Daniel Craig He reprises his role as private detective Benoit Blanc, but in this follow-up he is surrounded by a new cast of characters in an entirely new setting.

Filming will begin this summer in Greece, and in a surprising mega deal announced earlier this year, the second part is being done for Netflix. While Lionsgate distributed the first film, Netflix paid 450 million for a deal that will see Johnson writing and directing two more installments with total creative freedom.

Hahn is coming from a starring role stealing scene in Marvel’s first Disney + series, ‘WandaVision,’ as the show’s main antagonist, and while her future in the MCU is probably not over, we can expect to see her in a crime story from Rian Johnson. Hahn has excelled in work such as comedies such as “Parks and Recreation,” but also doing dramatic work in projects such as her HBO series “Mrs. Fletcher.”

Plot details for ‘Daggers 2’ are being kept under wraps, but Johnson is writing, directing and producing with his producing partner. Ram bergman also on board. His 2019 film ‘Knives Out’ was his first project after ‘Star Wars: The Last Jedi’, and the thrilling (and hilarious) murder mystery not only grossed more than $ 300 million at the box office, but also earned him Johnson an Oscar nomination for Best Original Screenplay.

So the cast continues to form little by little, and at this rate it seems that we will have a name every day.

