Kathryn Hahn talks about her favorite fan theory

Kathryn Hahn revealed her favorite Wandavision fan theory that she mentioned a character she hadn’t heard of.

Wandavision star Kathryn Hahn responded to a theory involving Agatha and Mephisto. Hahn played Agatha Harknessen on the hit MCU series, a centuries-old witch who was the perfect magic foil for Wanda Maximoff (Elizabeth Olsen). One of the reasons WandaVision generated such a buzz on social media during the weekly premiere of its episodes was the sheer number of fan theories that grew exponentially week after week.

A predominant theme among fan theories was the appearance of the Marvel comic book villain, Mephisto. The character was Marvel’s version of the devil in the comics, and Mephisto was involved in several dark stories that further traumatized Wanda (such as when Wanda’s twins, Billy and Tommy, were actually fragments of Mephisto’s soul). Naturally, due to Mephisto’s involvement with Wanda in the comics, fans theorized that certain moments in the series were hints that he was the villain pulling the strings. That fan theory turned out to be wrong, and it was actually Agatha the entire time.

Kathryn Hah recently revealed her favorite WandaVision fan theory during a Q&A with MTV Awards fans. The actress had no social media accounts when WandaVision episodes were posted weekly, so she heard theories about the series from her friends. This said the actress:

“I remember hearing [de mis amigos] that I [Agatha] it was a Mephisto puppet and I immediately had to say, ‘Who is Mephisto?’ Don’t take it into account! Now I know who it is.

It’s a challenge to imagine someone holding something against Hahn after her phenomenal performance as Agatha Harkness. Hahn said he read about Mephisto after hearing the theory, but is still not using social media. What’s interesting is that even WandaVision showrunner Jac Schaeffer didn’t know who Mephisto was before doing press for the series, so Hahn has always been in good company.

Even if Schaeffer had known who Mephisto was, the WandaVision team ultimately made the right decision by not including the character in the plot. As Schaeffer has repeatedly pointed out in interviews, the main villain was always Wanda’s pain. Agatha forced Wanda to face her inner demons, which resulted in their epic fight in the final chapter of the series that earned Hahn and Olsen an MTV TV award for “Best Fight.”

It’s pretty unfair to Hahn’s portrayal of Agatha to simply classify her as a WandaVision villain. Although Agatha’s intentions towards Wanda weren’t exactly pure, and she wanted to steal chaos magic from Wanda, Agatha was also ironically responsible for bringing Wanda out of her pain. Although it has not yet been officially confirmed, it is most likely that fans will see Agatha again in the future in the MCU. The devil is always in the details.

