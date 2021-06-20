Kathryn Hahn remains with no news on the return of Agatha Harkness

The series finale “Scarlet Witch and Vision” left several doors open to explore the future of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. One of them was Agatha Harkness, the great villain of the series played by Kathryn hahn. In an unusual twist in Marvel movies, they did not kill the villain, they left her alive and also she advances herself to Wanda Maximoff who will end up turning to her in the future, thus advancing her possible return.

In a new interview, Hahn has been asked about a potential return to the Marvel universe and his perceptions in general about the end of the series. The actress is interested in returning, but at the same time assures that they have not told her anything about it:

Of course I would be willing to return. [Pero] I haven’t heard anything, ”says actress Kathryn Hahn of returning as Agatha Harkness to the Marvel universe.

Sale

Star Wars novel Ahsoka

Find out what happened to Ahsoka Tano since she left The Jedi Order at the end of The Clone Wars and before reappearing as Operative Fulcrum in the animated series Rebels

In general about the end of the series, Hahn is very pleased, and in line with what others involved in the series have said, she repeats that everyone had the feeling that the series “Scarlet Witch and Vision” was a limited series of a single season:

I know Jac [Schaeffer, creadora de la serie y guionista principal] and everyone was very clear that this was going to be a one-time thing. And the season finale was a ‘The Season Finale’, which I think was so brilliant, and I was very satisfied with it overall.

The Marvel series ran for a total of nine episodes and so far they have made it clear that there are no plans for a second season. However, as we said, several plot threads were opened that will continue in other places in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, for example “Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness”.

In that future, Hahn believes there is still much that could be explored from Agatha:

If she ever came back, there are so many aspects of her that I think are fascinating. She touches so many different worlds through the comics, ”Hahn says of Agatha and her story in the comics. You know, she’s a centuries-old witch and she’s seen a lot of things, and there are a ton of different people and beings she’s come across over the past two centuries, so it would be a blast to explore all of that.

Via information | Gold derby