Kathryn Hahn joins the sequel to Entre Navajas y Secretos – Tomatazos

Direct from WandaVision – 95%, actress Kathryn Hahn already has her next project on the way. He has joined the cast of Knives Out 2, film that will be the sequel to Entre Navajas y Secretos – 100%, directed and written by Rian Johnson. It is one of the famous names that will participate in the second part for the mystery and action franchise that Netflix plans to finally consolidate.

According to information from Variety, Kathryn hahn has joined Knives Out 2. The actress will star in the film alongside Daniel Craig, who returns as Detective Blanc from Between Razors and Secrets, as well as with new members of the saga Edward Norton, Dave Bautista and Janelle Monáe. Director Rian Johnson He will return to make the film and also as a screenwriter. No details have been given about the character of the new addition to the cast.

The sequel is part of a multi-million dollar contract between Netflix and Johnson to produce two more installments that make up a trilogy. The film is not expected to be a direct continuation of the first, but it seems that the only common thread will be the character of Craig. The original film got the director an Oscar nomination for Best Original Screenplay, so the platform did not hesitate to get it at any price.

