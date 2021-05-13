Kathryn Hahn joins the sequel to Between Razors and Secrets

Direct from WandaVision – 95%, actress Kathryn Hahn already has her next project on the way. He has joined the cast of Knives Out 2, film that will be the sequel to Entre Navajas y Secretos – 100%, directed and written by Rian Johnson. It is one of the famous names that will participate in the second part for the mystery and action franchise that Netflix plans to finally consolidate.

According to information from Variety, Kathryn hahn has joined Knives Out 2. The actress will star in the film alongside Daniel Craig, who returns as Detective Blanc from Between Razors and Secrets, as well as with new members of the saga Edward Norton, Dave Bautista and Janelle Monáe. Director Rian Johnson He will return to make the film and also as a screenwriter. No details have been given about the character of the new addition to the cast.

The sequel is part of a multi-million dollar contract between Netflix and Johnson to produce two more installments that make up a trilogy. The film is not expected to be a direct continuation of the first, but it seems that the only common thread will be the character of Craig. The original film got the director an Oscar nomination for Best Original Screenplay, so the platform did not hesitate to get it at any price.

Hahn was most recently seen on WandaVision, Marvel’s first original series for Disney Plus, plus the critically acclaimed HBO miniseries I Know This Much Is True – 83%. The actress joined the MCU saga as Agatha Harkness, a Salem witch who manipulates the protagonist (Elizabeth Olsen) to find out what her powers are and steal them. We do not know this until the end of the show because until then she is an annoying neighbor who appears in the ideal life that Wanda creates for herself.

Not much is known about the sequel to Entre Navajas y Secretos – 100% and its plot. What seems to be another constant in the saga is that each installment will have a cast full of stars. It will also be Norton’s return to a great franchise and it seems that it has some priority for both Netflix and Johnson, given that news about the cast has not stopped arriving since last week, which indicates that the production should not be far.

It is also interesting that these two films are going to be the most immediate project for Johnson who is supposedly also working on his own Star Wars trilogy, a franchise that seems to have stopped its film production and to have concentrated all his efforts, or most of them, in its television division for Disney Plus following the success of The Mandalorian – 90%. It remains to be seen whether these plans end up being realized or not.

Knives Out 2 It does not yet have a release date, but the report assures that there are plans to start filming very soon in Greece. If this is the case and without many more obstacles due to the virus, we will most likely see the film in the second half of 2022. In the meantime, Hahn still has other projects to release such as the film. The Shrinking Next Door with Will Ferrell and Paul Rudd.

