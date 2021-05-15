Kathryn Hahn Joins Daniel Craig for ‘Knives Out’ Sequel

After revealing that Dave Bautista, Edward Norton and Janelle Monae will be part of the sequel to Knives Out with Daniel Craig, a new signing has already been confirmed. Kathryn Hahn, who recently played Agatha Harkness on Wandavision, has joined the cast, Europa Press reported.

This has been revealed by Deadline, who indicates that it is not yet known which character will embody. The roles that Bautista, Norton and Monae will play have not been made public either. The sequel to Knives Out will be written and directed by Rian Johnson and will again feature Craig as Benoit Blanc. The second film, like the third installment also confirmed, will see the light on Netflix that was made with the saga after paying almost 470 million dollars.

In addition to her recent role in Wandavision, Hahn is known for titles such as Mrs Fletcher, Bad Moms, Transparent or Free agents.

At the moment the plot is unknown, although it is known that Craig will return to investigate another crime with several suspects. Filming for the film is scheduled to begin this summer in Greece.

Johnson has reached a millionaire agreement with Netflix to direct the next two installments of the saga. The deal earned Johnson and producer Ram Bergman $ 469 million and states that “Craig must star in sequels and each must have at least the 2019 film budget, which was in the 40 million range.” .

When prestigious mystery novelist Harlan Thrombey (Christopher Plummer) is found dead in his mansion after celebrating his 85th birthday, Detective Benoit Blanc (Daniel Craig), who has mysteriously been recruited to solve the matter, begins a hilarious investigation to the rest of the family. A network of false clues and self-serving lies will make this mystery more and more convoluted ”, reads the synopsis of the first installment, which also featured Jamie Lee Curtis, Chris Evans Toni Collette and Ana de Armas.