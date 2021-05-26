Kathryn Garcia Now Leads Democratic Preferences for Mayor of New York

Kathryn garcia made a big leap in the race for the Democratic nomination for the mayoral election in New York.

The former city health commissioner leads the preference in the Democratic Party, according to a poll by WPIX 11 / Emerson College, released Tuesday.

As NYC’s go-to crisis manager, I’m confident that I can lead our city’s recovery. But we need your help to stay in the lead as we fight out-of-state SuperPACs backed by right-wing billionaires. Chip in here: https://t.co/xT9xHiRVvJ – Kathryn Garcia (@KGforNYC) May 25, 2021

García registers 21% support from Democratic voters, just one point ahead of Eric Adams, president of Brooklyn, who has 20%. Third gear Andrew Yang with 16%.

Behind the first three places is the comptroller Scott Stringer with 10%, Maya wiley, former City Council legal advisor and MSNBC presenter with the 9%, in addition to Dianne Morales with 7%.

Far behind is the former housing secretary of former President Barack Obama, Shaun Donovan with 5% and the retired Citigroup executive, Ray McGuire, with 2%.

There is still a 9% of respondents stated undecided ahead of the primaries that will take place on June 22.

Garcia has multiplied the support of the Democrats, since in the previous measurement it had 8%. He was endorsed by The New York Times and prominent Democratic leaders.

“It is Kathryn Garcia who best understands how to get NY back on its feet and has the temperament and experience to do so. Ms. Garcia has our endorsement in the most consequential mayoral contest in a generation.” Humbled & honored. Let’s go get it done. https://t.co/EbWUtmZSrR – Kathryn Garcia (@KGforNYC) May 10, 2021

Another factor that helped Garcia grow was Stringer’s accusation of sexual misconduct – which he has denied.

Last week the largest Democratic club on the Upper East Side dumped Stringer for Garcia.

“Garcia won the support not only of Stringer supporters, but of undecided voters as well.”explained Spencer Kimball, director of the Emerson College Poll.

García obtaining unexpected support from 45% of white voters.

Adams and Yang have remained stable in the preferences, with respect to the previous measurement of the same pollster. Stringer sank 15 to 10%.

Pollsters projected in a mock vote that Garcia would triumph over Adams with between 55 and 45%, on a head-to-head basis.

“It looks like Garcia got the momentum, but it will be interesting if he can keep it up, so far both Yang and Stringer have led, but they have fallen.”, the pollster concluded.