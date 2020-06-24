Kathleen Hernández Reyes It is the first Dominican and Caribbean that has captivated the public and jury of Top Goal Rhapsody, a survival singing program where only foreigners compete for the opportunity to record an album in South Korea.

The methodology of the program is that the participant sings a verse of a song in Korean and the other adapts it to their native language.

“The most interesting thing about the program is that verse 1 of the song is sung in Korean and verse 2 of the song is sung in the participant’s language, and scores are received based on interpretation and adaptation, since it is you who do it yourself. the translation and adaptation of the song into the native language, ”Hernández told Listín Diario.

A dream come true

After Kathleen, who is a native of Bonao, singing Park Mi Kyung’s « Eva’s Warning », the jury was impressed with how she was able to sing perfectly without her voice trembling as she danced. They also commented that it was the first time they saw a Dominican close up.

The evaluation and scoring is in charge of the jury that is made up of the artists: Lee Jihye, Narsha (Brown Eyed Girls), Seven, Kim Hyun Cheol, Muzie, Hyerim (Wonder Girls), among others. While being hosted by MC’s Lee Sang Min and Chae Jung Ahn.

Each program has six new participants, of those who get the highest score goes to the next round where only the first place winners will face to win the production of a musical album and debut in South Korea.

« Since I can remember, I have liked music, and this was my impulse to participate in this program, in addition I had already participated in other contests but these had not been on television but live. So I told myself this is the time to do it on television as I had always dreamed of, « said Hernández, who has lived in Korea for three years.

Kathleen is proud to represent the Dominican flag on the Korean show. He said that before moving to Korea, where he studied a Master of Arts in Mass Communication at Kyungsung University in Busan, he had participated in the Kpop World Festival that takes place in the Dominican Republic.

“In the end, thank God I had the opportunity to represent the country in this prestigious contest in Korea and with such talented people. That is why I feel very blessed, grateful to God and proud to represent the country and to raise my Dominican flag in Korea, « she said.

Kathleen, who participated in program number eightHe explained that he spent three weeks in rehearsals for dance and singing. Despite living four hours from Seoul, the South Korean capital, he was able to prepare enough for the presentation last Saturday, June 20.

“Despite the discomfort of round trip travel in one day, I was able to rehearse very well. And the teachers were kind and their advice helped me a lot both to improve my pronunciation and to have a good presentation on stage, ”he said.

Kathleen currently works at a technology company in Busan as a content creator in the Marketing department.