Katherine Waterston, Max Minghella and Samara Weaving join Damien Chazelle’s ‘Babylon’

Katherine Waterston, Max Minghella, Samara Weaving, Lukas Haas, Rory Scovel, Eric Roberts, PJ Byrne, Damon Gupton and Flea (bassist for Red Hot Chili Peppers) have joined the cast of ‘Babylon’, the new film written and directed by Damien Chazelle, responsible for ‘Whiplash’, ‘The city of stars’ or ‘First Man (The first man)’.

A choral cast in which the presence of Brad Pitt, Margot Robbie (replacing the initially announced Emma Stone), Diego Calva, Jovan Adepo and Li Jun Li had previously been announced.

Set in Hollywood in the late 1920s, the film will take us back to the time when the transition from silent to talkies took place following the success of ‘The Jazz Singer’ in 1927. Defined as a kind of ” The Great Gatsby on steroids “, ‘Babylon’ explore the rise and fall of multiple characters whose lives intertwine throughout the film.

Like the recent ‘once upon a time in … Hollywood’, the film mixes real characters with fictional characters being that for now it has only transcended who Minghella will play: Irving G. Thalberg, MGM’s head of production at that time and which gives its name to the prestigious award given by the North American Academy destined to reward characters especially significant in the world of film production.

After several delays caused by the pandemic, the filming of the film will begin at the end of this same month of June in locations in the city of Los Angeles. The film, distributed worldwide by Paramount Pictures, will hit theaters in the United States on December 25, 2022, while it will hit Spanish theaters a month later, on January 27, 2023.

Olivia Hamilton, Matt Plouffe and Marc Platt serve as producers, with Tobey Maguire, Helen Estabrook and Adam Siegel serving as executive producers. Although official figures have not been disclosed, it is estimated that the film’s budget could be around 100 million dollars.