Katherine McNamara ready to return to the Arrowverse

Actress Katherine McNamara, who played Mia Smoak in the Arrowverse, reveals that she would now be willing to reprise her role.

The series of Arrow was going to have a spin-off starring Katherine McNamara What Mia smoak, next to Katie cassidy as Laurel Lance / Black Siren and Juliana Harkavy as Dinah Drake / Black Canary. The story would be set in the year 2040 when Mia becomes the new Green arrow. But they decided to remove this show and didn’t add it to the Arrowverse alongside The Flash, Supergirl or Legends of Tomorrow.

In a recent interview, Katherine McNamara He has commented that he would love to return to the Arrowverse.

“Look, the Arrowverse is what it is and I have no idea what his future plans are, but I would take the opportunity to come back and play again. There are so many wonderful people at Warner Bros, The CW, and around the Berlanti world. I love working there and if they ever need me back. I am happy to shoot arrows again ”.

I have already commented previously that he would love to return.

In 2020, Katherine McNamara already expressed her wishes to continue with the character.

“If they ever want me in any iteration of Mia Smoak, I’m there.” Katherine McNamara said. “I’m not done with her yet. So if they accept me, I’ll be there. But I think the pandemic has just thrown a wrench on everything. “

“I was so thankful that Stephen Amell and Emily Bett Rickards and everyone on the show and throughout the Arrowverse welcomed me with open arms and made me feel at home, including the fandom as well.” Katherine McNamara said. “I was a little nervous to see how they would accept Mia and what they would think because the opinion we took with her was very different. Either you were going to love her or not, and most people really took Mia and I’m very grateful for that. The one thing you’re ever sure of in the entertainment industry is that eventually a job will come to an end, but the best thing about Arrowverse and the best thing about Mia is that Arrowverse still exists and Mia lives in the comics and people watch again. the program. As much as I would have loved to continue her story, I was very grateful to be a part of it. “