Katharine McPhee and Baby Rennie Rock Matching Swimsuits in New Photo

Katharine McPhee and her family members are ready to make a splash.

The 37-year-old Smash performer took some time from her busy schedule as a new mom to model her stepdaughter Sara foster‘s swimwear line, as seen in an outdoor group photo that Sara posted to her Instagram Story on Monday, April 5. Everyone pictured is adorned in swim apparel from the Cotton Candy Skies collection, the family-focused line that the Barely Famous alum recently launched through her partnership with Summersalt.

The pic, which also included Sara’s sisters Erin and Jordan foster, showed Katharine holding newborn son Rennie, who she welcomed with husband David foster in February. Rennie, whose face is hidden from the camera, is shirtless with a tiny pair of trunks.

“The Foster sisters in Summersalt x SaraFoster,” Sara, 40, captioned the cute image.

This isn’t her first clothing venture, as she and sister Erin, 38, launched clothing brand Favorite Daughter late last year. Music producer David, 71, is also dad to Allison jones foster and Amy Skylark Foster.