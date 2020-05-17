Afp

La Jornada newspaper

Sunday, May 17, 2020, p. a11

Paris. The Greek Katerina Stefanidi, Olympic pole vault champion, won yesterday in the second edition of the Ultimate Garden Clash, a distance duel as an alternative to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Stefanidi exceeded the bar located four meters 34 times in a time of 30 minutes, defeating the American Katie Nageotte (30) and the Canadian Alysha Newman (21).

This competition followed the example of the one held two weeks ago by the French Renaud Lavillenie, the Swedish Armand Duplantis and the American Sam Kendricks, who inaugurated this alternative format, broadcast on the Internet and devised due to the impossibility of being measured in real jousts in the midst of the pandemic of the new coronavirus.

Athletics tries to innovate at a difficult time and in a year in which the Tokyo Olympics were postponed until 2021. The main athletics meetings will not start before August.

▲ The Greek athlete surpassed the bar located four meters 34 times in a time of 30 minutes to beat the American Katie Nageotte (30) and the Canadian Alysha Newman (21) .Photo Ap

In the absence of a place to jump in their garden, as the pertiguistas men had two weeks ago, the three women did it in their respective training places: Stefanidi on a hot day in Athens, Nageotte in the state of Georgia (United States ) and Alsha Newman in Toronto.

Katerina, winner of the gold medal at the Rio 2016 Olympic Games and the London 2017 World Championships, started her competition at a very good pace, but in the final part the forces made her go slower. She also lost time in the final minutes when she rearranged the bar herself after a failed attempt.

Renaud (Lavillenie) had told me that he had pain a long time after (from his May 3 competition) and I believe him, I’m sorry, commented the Greek athlete.

The test was seen live on social networks by 250,000 people and in the first 24 hours it accumulated one million fan views from 90 countries.

.