Katerina Siniakova wins the place of the thirty-second finals at the expense of tennis player Marie Bouzkova

05/30/2021

On 05/31/2021 at 02:15 CEST

The Czech player Katerina siniakova, number 68 of the WTA, fulfilled the predictions by winning by 6-0, 4-6 and 6-2 in two hours and thirty-four minutes to the Czech player Marie Bouzkova, number 52 of the WTA, in the sixty-fourth round of Roland-Garros. After this result, we will see the winner of the match in the 30th finals of Roland-Garros.

During the match, the Czech managed to break her opponent’s serve 7 times, had a 62% effectiveness in the first serve, committed 9 double faults and managed to win 60% of the service points. As for the Czech tennis player, she managed to break her opponent’s serve 3 times, obtained 63% effectiveness, made 8 double faults and managed to win 50% of the service points.

In the 30th final, Siniakova will face the Russian player Veronika Kudermetova, number 30 and seeded number 29, next Wednesday from 11:00 Spanish time.

In the tournament Paris (French Open Indiv. Fem.) a total of 238 tennis players participate. Its last phase is made up of 128 finalists among those classified directly, those who have been surpassing the previous phases of the championship and the invited ones. It also takes place from May 24 to June 12 on clay in the open air.