Kate Winslet has sold her Penthouse in New York for $ 5.7 million

After almost six months of putting it on the real estate market, the 45-year-old actress has managed to sell, and at the price she was looking for, her beautiful apartment in New York City.

Located in the sought-after Chelsea neighborhood, the duplex has 4 bedrooms and 3 1/2 bathrooms spread over 280 m², plus a huge 157 m² private outdoor terrace.

Before selling it, the Titanic star had intended to rent it for $ 30,000 a month, but seeing that there were no interested parties, he chose to sell.

One of its most interesting features are its high ceilings of almost 4 meters high and its multiple windows, which fill all spaces with natural light and provide panoramic views of the city.

The kitchen is very modern and minimalist in style. It features an island and wood cabinets, state-of-the-art stove and refrigerator, and across from it is the matching formal dining room.

All floors in the penthouse are oak, which gives the atmosphere a clean and elegant appearance.

Its modern open-plan design maximizes the space downstairs, featuring a living room with a fireplace, various types of furniture, and a wall filled with cabinets and built-in shelves.

On the ground floor there are three bedrooms, all with their own bathroom and one with a dressing room.

The master bedroom has a large walk-in closet and a modern bathroom, but with vintage accessories including a bathtub and separate shower, as well as a sink for two.

Upstairs is a spacious bedroom, also with bathroom and dressing room, which can be used as a bedroom or family room.

But the most special thing about this room is that there is access to the most interesting part of the apartment: Its large terrace, where the new owners can relax while enjoying beautiful panoramic views of the city.

Kate Winslet had bought this property together with her then-husband, the director, Sam Mendes, for $ 5 million in 2004.

After their divorce, she bought him her share in 2012.

Today, Kate lives much of the year at her historic estate outside London with her husband, Edward Abel Smith.

If you get a chance, check out HBO’s new series ‘Mare of Easttown,’ starring Kate Winslet.

The series has been a huge success and is considered by some to be the best HBO series of the entire year.

It tells the story of a Pennsylvania detective doing everything he can to keep his life from falling apart while investigating a murder mystery.