Kate Winslet forbade her belly to be erased in a ‘Mare of Easttown’ sex scene

Kate Winslet can already prepare several speeches of thanks for all the awards that are going to fall for her wonderful performance as the protagonist of ‘Mare of Easttown’, the HBO miniseries that has become one of the most acclaimed of the season . In her, Winslet plays a small-town Pennsylvania inspector who has to investigate the murder of a teenage girl while dealing with his inner demons.

For the actress, the most important thing she wanted Mare to reflect was a normal woman. That’s why he faced whoever it was necessary to avoid the retouching and arrangements that Hollywood usually does in search of a perfect, but unreal image. In an interview with the New York Times he explains that the director Craig Zobel wanted to eliminate “a little belly” that was seen in a sex scene in the series and she replied “you will not dare!”.

It wasn’t the only thing he fought for. Winslet also worked with the wardrobe department to look for clothes that did not flatter her, asked for makeup “so she didn’t look good”, and the team’s head hairdresser explained that the norm was for everyone to have “freshly raised hair.” It basically didn’t embellish it beyond how it would be after a normal shower, and that was non-negotiable. The actress came to ask twice to change the promotional poster because they had removed the wrinkles. “I know how many wrinkles I have next to my eyes, please put them back” he told them. At HBO at first they were not convinced with the appearance of their star. “HBO said ‘Does Kate have to look so …’ and I was like, ‘What, like shit? Yeah, Kate has to look like shit.’

Kate Winslet believes that this naturalness and realism have been key for the public to have connected so much with Mare: “I hope that I play Mare as a middle-aged woman – I turn 46 in October – I guess that’s why people have connected with this character as they have done because clearly there are no filters. She is a fully functional yet imperfect woman with a body and face that move in a way that is synonymous with her age and life and where she comes from. I think we are hungry for it“. If something was clear about her character, it was that she was someone who did not care about her appearance” unpleasant “or what others thought of her appearance:” We made the creative decision that she is a woman who looks in the mirror when she washes her hair. teeth in the morning and not looking again all day. She is like that. So are many of the busy mothers I know, like me. It really is. “

Against the unattainable ideals of beauty

For a long time, it has been very important for Winslet not to maintain certain stereotypes or unreal images of women in her work, and she has no problem rejecting all those roles that do: “Yes, I am older. Sometimes my looks suck. Because what I see is that people spend an enormous amount of time worrying about how they look, with filters. Looking at photos of impossibly glamorous places to go on vacation. It worries me, for the younger generations. They are unattainable ideals. And I don’t want to play roles that feed anything unattainable anymore. I’ve had enough of it“.