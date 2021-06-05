Kate Winslet doesn’t read JLo and Ben Affleck gossip. LOL!

Kate Winslet doesn’t read JLo and Ben Affleck gossip. Not a fan of Bennifer, okay? LOL!

The actress is not among the many pending new reports on the couple of the moment, JLo and Ben. HA! Recently during an interview with The New York Times, the Oscar winner in a kind of game where she had to “confirm or deny” some quick phrases, she was asked, “You can’t stop reading about Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez.”

Kate Winslet’s response?

“Que? Not! I’ve never read about Jennifer in my life. What are these questions? “

Bahahahahahahaha … must be friends with Maraya!

During the game, Kate was asked if she would make a sequel to her iconic Titanic movie for Disney +. She confirmed that she “never would.”

So, Kate Winslet doesn’t read JLo and Ben Affleck gossip. He almost says, Who?

Bahahahahaha … died. They believed that since Bennifer is even in the soup, Kate was going to reply, ‘Oh yes, beautiful couple!’ LMAO! By the way, Ben was photographed leaving JLo’s house this Wednesday morning, smiling. The dads having a party.

Share this news!