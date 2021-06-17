Kate Moss’ younger sister, Lottie Moss, sells her underwear through OnlyFans

A while ago the young Lottie Moss deviated from the traditional path in the world of fashion, which involves participating in catwalks for the most prestigious designers and doing editorials for magazines, as her famous stepsister older than her age did, to gain absolute control of her image.

Months ago he opened an account on the Glow platform, a paid app for professional content creators, because it allowed him to pose when and how he wanted, stripping for the camera only if he felt like it and not because “a bunch of creepy old men” asked him to. In that sense, your decision to join the Only Fans subscription service now seems like a natural progression.

Lottie has promised daily posts and responding to messages from her subscribers. In addition, those who dare to send her $ 200 through the tipping system will automatically get the VIP category, which will give them the right to personalized content on demand, to chat with her unlimitedly and to access exclusive publications and direct, But the most surprising additional benefit is the option to “buy panties”.

“Warning: everything mentioned is actually included in the VIP package”, has promised Lottie on her OnlyFans profile, to make it clear that she was not kidding with this last point that she has included in her profile.

