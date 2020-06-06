Model Kate Moss poses for photographers at the Fashion Awards 2016 in London, Britain December 5, 2016. REUTERS / Neil Hall More Kate Moss he is better than ever according to his close friend Fat Tony. Without drugs or alcohol, her life has taken a great turn. “Data-reactid =” 24 “> The model Kate Moss is better than ever according to her close friend Fat Tony. Without drugs or alcohol, her life has taken a wonderful turn . At 46, Kate Moss has gone through the hell of addiction, has almost died, and has managed to rehabilitate herself in time to enjoy a life free of drugs and alcohol. Now he has been celebrating his sobriety for two years and that is priceless.

Kate Moss and Pete Doherty in 2007 at the Glastonbury Festival (Photo by Yui Mok – PA Images / PA Images via .)

her boyfriend back then, Pete Doherty it doesn’t help anything either. He was already known for his scandals, drunkenness and others. In fact, he tried to detoxify and, in 2012, he was expelled from the rehabilitation center where he was trying to unhook himself from heroin. It doesn’t help anything either. He was already known for his scandals, drunkenness and others. In fact he tried to detoxify and, in 2012, he was expelled from the rehabilitation center where he was trying to get rid of heroin.

Kate, on the contrary, knew how to react in time and after a decade hooked on substances, she managed, with effort, maturity and improvement, to rehabilitate herself in Turkey in 2015, move away from Pete and other bad companies of the night world and addictions to try fight for your life.

As a result of there he had a couple of altercations with the alcohol that collected, of course, the British yellow press. She was kicked out of a plane that same year for “scandal” after having drunk a bottle of vodka, although witnesses said that “it was not violent but rather fun.”