Kate Middleton’s uncle defends her from conflict with Meghan Markle

It is important to note that Gary was not present at the time of the misunderstanding between Meghan and Kate, so he does not know exactly how things happened and being her family member, it is obvious that he defends her.

So far, Kate Middleton has not spoken publicly about the statement Meghan made during her Oprah interview and that left her in a bad way.

“A few days before the wedding, Kate was upset about something, yes, the problem was correct, about the dresses of the pages, and it made me cry and it really hurt my feelings, and I thought in the context of everything else that was happening in those days leading up to the wedding, there was no point in not just doing what everyone else is doing, which was trying to provide support knowing what was going on with my dad and all that, “the Duchess of Sussex told Oprah when she asked about the misunderstanding she had with her sister-in-law.