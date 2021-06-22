Kate Middleton’s Fave Superga Sneakers On-Sale on Prime Day 2021

What are my three favorite words? On super-sale, baby. Well, that’s technically four, but you know what I mean. A few styles of Superga sneakers are on major sale right now during Amazon Prime Day 2021. Which is obviously major news because you can never, ever have too many white sneakers in your closet, especially if they’re as timeless as Superga’s popular kicks.

When I say popular, I’m not talking about an of-the-moment trend that is cool today but will leave you regretting your purchase a few months from now. Superga’s Cotu sneakers were one of Princess Diana’s faves waaay back in the ’90s and they’re still just as cool today. And just in case you doubt how timeless they are — Supergas have long been some of Kate Middleton’s favorite kicks. Generations of royals love this brand! That’s gotta count for something.

This content is imported from {embed-name}. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

The classic shoes are actually a go-to for quite a few fashionistas

Cute, right? If you don’t have a pair already or you just wanna stock up (like I said, you can never have too many), now’s the perfect time to do so. Shop Kate’s fave style below — plus a buncha other cute ones that are on-sale for Prime Day.

Superga Women’s 2750 Cotu Classic Sneaker, Gray Silver

Superga amazon.com

$ 64.95

Superga womens 2790 Acotw Platform Fashion Sneaker, White

Superga womens 2790 Platform Fashion Sneaker, Gray Sage, 7.5 US

Superga Women’s 2790 NAPPALEAW Sneaker, White, 41 M EU (9.5 US)

Superga amazon.com

PS If you’re suddenly in the mood to shop (same), we’ve got you covered with more amazing Prime Day 2021 deals, so inform your credit card and go forth!

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io