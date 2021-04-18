Kate Middleton wears jewelry worn by Lady Di in 1982 at the Duke of Edinburgh’s funeral

One of the most prominent attendees at the funeral of Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh, was Kate Middleton, the wife of Prince William of England. The Duchess of Cambridge surrendered tribute so much to his missing mother-in-law, Diana of Wales, as Queen Elizabeth II.

As reported in the Daily Mail, Middleton wore a pearl choker of the queen, from the monarch’s personal collection.

The Japanese pearl choker necklace was already worn by the Duchess of Cambridge for the Queen and Prince Philip’s 70th wedding anniversary dinner at Windsor Castle in 2017, and by her late mother-in-law, Princess Diana of Wales, in 1982.

On that occasion, the queen lent it to Diana, who loved pearls, for a banquet given by Queen Beatrix and Prince Claus of the Netherlands at Hampton Court Palace during a visit by the Dutch royal family to the United Kingdom, one of their first royal engagements a year after her marriage to Prince Charles.

The queen requested that the four-row Japanese pearl choker be made with “the finest cultured pearls”, they were a gift from the Japanese government. It has four strands of pearls with a central curved diamond clasp.

The monarch wore the choker in the 1980s and 1990s, and at a dinner to celebrate the former prime minister’s 70th birthday. Margaret Thatcher in London in 1995.

The Duchess paired her outfit with Bahrain pearl diamond earrings, which also come from the queen’s private collection, and were also worn by Diana in 1982. The earrings were made with pearls that the ruler of Bahrain He gave them to the queen and Felipe for their wedding in 1947.