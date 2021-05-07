Kate Middleton, the Duchess of Cambridge, also premieres book

The Duchess of Sussex is not the only royal – ancient or current – who can boast of having put a book on the market. Another Duchess, that of York, her husband’s in-law and Prince Andrew’s ex-wife, began her career as an author of children’s stories years ago and is now working on her first period romance novel inspired by one of her ancestors.

Meghan and Sarah join now Kate middleton, Duchess of Cambridge, who on Friday made a surprise public appearance in London to commemorate the launch of the book ‘Hold Still’. Although she has not written it, it is a very personal project that collects the finalist images from the photography contest that she launched last year and that has since coordinated to document how the British coped with the period of confinement.

Prince William’s wife visited the Royal London Hospital and the National Portrait Gallery archive on Friday, but before that she had time to hide a copy in the Kensington Palace gardens, as shown through a video on his official Instagram account. Kate has joined forces with The Book Fairie, an initiative that encourages readers to share their favorite literary works by leaving them in public places, to hide 150 specimens in different parts of the United Kingdom.

