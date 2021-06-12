Kate Middleton talked about her niece Lilibet Diana. The Duchess of Cambridge spoke about the new daughter of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle during a visit to a school with the First Lady of the USA, Jill Biden.

This Friday, June 11, while visiting a school in Cornwall, England, with the First Lady of the USA, Dr. Jill Biden, Kate Middleton was asked about the new baby of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, named Lilibet “Lili” Mountbatten-Winsor.

NBC News international affairs correspondent Andrea Mitchell asked the Duchess of Cambridge if she had any wishes for her new niece, Kate replied:

“Wish you all the best. I can’t wait to meet her. We haven’t met her yet. I hope it’s soon.”

They also asked Kate if she had seen the baby on FaceTime. She answered:

“No, I have not.”

So, all those reports that the royal family had seen the baby on FaceTime are false. HA!

However, when Harry and Meghan’s baby girl was born (or rather, the news was released) Kate and William expressed being “very happy with the happy news of the birth of baby Lili”, and congratulated the couple through his Instagram. The Queen too.

Many expect Harry to return to the UK and join his brother for the ceremony in July at Kensington Palace for the unveiling of the statue of his late mother Princess Diana, on what would be his 60th birthday. The Duke of Sussex He has not publicly confirmed any travel plans. And how are the relations between the brothers … who knows?

