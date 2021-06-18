Kate Middleton revives the trend for initial and name necklaces

In a recent video, the Duchess sported her personalized Daniella Draper Gold Midnight Moon necklace, which by the way, is available online for $ 1,400. Beyond the typical letters, it is a very unique design with the initials “G, C, L” engraved in a single pendant circulatesr.

Today I’m proud to be launching The Royal Foundation Center for Early Childhood – let’s embrace this golden opportunity to create a happier, more mentally healthy and more nurturing society.https: //t.co/KKE6QfX99c pic.twitter.com/CWFogp9NZ3 – The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge (@KensingtonRoyal) June 18, 2021

But Kate has also carried the trend with a necklace with three hanging circles with engraved initials: G, C and L.

LONDON, ENGLAND – SEPTEMBER 22: Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge hears from families and key organizations about the ways in which peer support can help boost parent wellbeing while spending the day learning about the importance of parent-powered initiatives, in Battersea Park on September 22 , 2020 in London, England. (Photo by Jack Hill – WPA Pool / .) (WPA Pool / .)

Here we can see the charms with the engraved initials in more detail.