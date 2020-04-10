TheDukes of Cambridgecontinue to meet their official agenda of events in fullcoronaviru crisiss. The couple is closely following all the measures that the British Government is taking to alleviate this pandemic, and it shows endlessly its support to those who need it most.

So, this week, thePrince William and Kate MiddletonThey have enjoyed an online meeting with children from the Casterton Primary Academy, an open center to take care of the children of the health personnel who these days are doing their best to take care of the Covid-19 patients.

During this talk, Kate and Guillermo answered all the questions of the little ones, and one of them was very curious because they wanted to know which was the favorite famous character of the Duchess and the little one.Prince George.

“The Duchess said George had been seeing a lot ofDavid Attenboroughon Blue Planet and that would probably be him, “explains ‘People’ magazine.

One of the UK’s best-known naturalist popularizers who has been with the Dukes of Cambridge on several occasions. The last one was in April last year when Kate and Guillermo attended the Netflix premiere of‘Our Planet’at the Natural History Museum, London.

.