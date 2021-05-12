Kate Middleton reuses the silk blouse she wore to announce her engagement

In the video, Kate also appears talking on the phone with some of them and that’s when it is possible to see what She reused the silk blouse we first saw her in her engagement photoshoot with William.

On this occasion, the Duchess of Cambridge He paired the shirt with black dress pants and a belt.

If you don’t remember the photo of their engagement, let’s refresh your memory: it was taken by Mario testino and in it, the Dukes of Cambridge appear posing in one of the rooms of the Palace. While they hug, you can see Kate’s engagement ring and as she appears posing sideways, we can only see a part of the cream-colored shirt with transparent sleeves and embroidery on the entire front.