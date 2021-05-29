Kate Middleton receives the coronavirus vaccine and shares the photo on Twitter

The Duchess of Cambridge, Kate Middleton, has shared on Twitter a photo of herself receiving the coronavirus vaccine: “Yesterday (this Friday) I received my first dose of Covid-19 vaccine at the London Science Museum. I am very grateful to everyone who is participating in the campaign. Thank you for everything you are doing, “he posted.

The British Government Secretary for Health, Matt hancock, who was also vaccinated at the Science Museum, responded by tweeting: “In the last fortnight, more than half of all 30-year-olds have been vaccinated.”

“Delighted that Her Royal Highness the Duchess of Cambridge can get your vaccine at the Science Museum, “Hancock concluded on Twitter.

The picture comes just over a week after her husband, the Prince Guillermo, who contracted Covid-19 last spring, also received his vaccine.

According to Sky, the duke was hit “pretty hard” due to the virus and at one point had trouble breathing, although she was able to handle phone and online commitments.

People over the age of 30 are now getting the vaccine in the UK, leaving only adults aged between 18 and 29 years unvaccinated, and therefore still have to wait.

Almost 39 million people have been vaccinated with a first dose in the UK, while almost 25 million have received both doses. People aged 39 and under and pregnant women are offered the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine according to the guide recently updated by the UK Government.