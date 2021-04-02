Kate Middleton Mortified Over Meghan Markle Interview

While Prince William has spoken out about Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s bombshell Oprah interview, Kate Middleton has remained silent thus far. But according to royal reporter Katie Nicholl, the duchess is “mortified” that Meghan revealed the truth about what went down during bridesmaids fittings before the royal wedding. As a reminder, Meghan said it was frustrating to read reports that she made Kate cry when, in fact, “the reverse happened.”

“A few days before the wedding, she was upset about something — yes, the issue was correct, about the flower girl dresses — and it made me cry and it really hurt my feelings,” Meghan said, also explaining that Kate “owned it , and she apologized and she brought me flowers and a note apologizing. “

Speaking to OK! magazine (via Page Six), Nicholl said Kate “has never wanted any suggestion of a rift with Meghan to come out in the press,” adding that “Kate is so discreet and respects her personal life. You never hear about her falling out with anyone because she is very careful with how she treats others. So for this story to be circulating is very hard. Kate felt [the incident] was all sorted, so to have it brought up again was mortifying. “

Nicholl also said, “From what I hear, there are different versions of the bridesmaid story, not just the one Meghan discussed” and that Kate is “not in a position to respond” to Meghan’s claim.

FYI, Meghan made it clear she didn’t share the story about Kate to “in any way be disparaging to her,” saying, “I think it’s really important for people to understand the truth.” She also called Kate a good person and said, “If you love me, you don’t have to hate [Kate], and if you love her, you don’t have to hate me. “

Hopefully the royals can mend fences, but thus far, William and Harry’s conversations apparently haven’t been productive and no one in the royal family has reached out to Meghan — which is disappointing, to say the least.

