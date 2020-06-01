“data-reactid =” 24 “> So much so, that while evaluating on Twitter some of the snapshots that have been sent to him as part of a photography contest that he recently launched, in which a 72-year-old man appeared Enjoying a pleasant day in his garden, Prince William’s wife has made it clear that such a picture perfectly reflects one of his great passions. “Thank you for participating in our project. I enjoy it so much when I’m out and about gardening. C “, the future Queen Consort of England has personally responded to the artist responsible for the image, Zoe Norfolk, to congratulate her on her work.

“When we were little, we spent a lot of time outdoors and since then it is something that I love. I think it is great for both physical and mental well-being, and also serves to develop a solid foundation for the world in which we live, to appreciate the simplest but most valuable moments, and to cultivate our ties without the distractions of modern life, “he explained.